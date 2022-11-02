Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of San Diego and SDUSD to break ground on park

San Diego Unified School District
Copyright 2012 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SDUSD
San Diego Unified School District
Posted at 10:14 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 13:14:02-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The City of San Diego and the San Diego Unified School District will break ground Wednesday on the future Salk Neighborhood Park and Joint-use Facility in the Mira Mesa area of San Diego.

Mayor Todd Gloria, Councilman Chris Cate, SDUSD Board of Education Vice President Sabrina Bazzo and Salk elementary students are expected to be in attendance at Wednesday's event.

The project's goal is to bring more recreational opportunities for students and community members. The new park will feature multi-use fields, security lighting, fitness equipment amongst other things.

The $11.4 million facility will be built on over 4 acres of land behind Jonas Salk Elementary School. Construction is expected to be completed by February 2024.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!