The Streamline: Today is the hottest day of the week across San Diego County

Here is what you need to know in the July 15, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



San Diego County’s heat wave is peaking today, with the hottest temperatures of the week expected across the region. Megan Parry's microclimate forecasts break down which neighborhoods could hit triple digits and when cooler weather may finally arrive.

Authorities say there are no signs of foul play in the disappearance of Oceanside mother Angelica Brophy, but the ongoing extreme heat is adding urgency to the search efforts.

From free meals to special discounts, Marie Coronel shares some of the best birthday freebies you can score on your big day.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, July 15 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, July 15

TOP STORY

Wednesday is forecast to be the hottest day of the week across San Diego County, with some inland communities expected to climb into the triple digits.

The National Weather Service issued extreme heat warnings for inland valleys and mountain areas beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday and continuing through 8 p.m. Thursday.

An extreme heat warning remains in effect for the deserts through Thursday evening after first taking effect Tuesday.

Coastal communities will also feel the heat, with a heat advisory in place from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to gradually cool heading into the weekend, though above-average warmth and elevated humidity could persist through the remainder of July.

Officials are encouraging residents to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during peak heat, spend time in air-conditioned spaces when possible and check on older adults and others who may be vulnerable to heat-related illness.

USEFUL RESOURCES:



MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

A prayer vigil is scheduled to be held tonight as the search continues for Angelica Brophy, who has not been seen since July 6.

On Monday and Tuesday, volunteers scoured Palomar Mountain State Park in the extreme heat to look for the 44-year-old Oceanside mother of two, but the search efforts came up empty.

In an update Tuesday night, the Oceanside Police Department said they currently do not have evidence that Brophy was a victim of a crime.

Police said surveillance cameras captured Brophy leaving Harrah’s Resort in Valley Center at around 3:30 p.m. July 6. About an hour later, a parking slip placed her car at Palomar Mountain State Park, where it still sits today.

Search and rescue teams, volunteers, dive teams, drones, and K-9s have combed the massive park and a nearby pond for multiple days, but there has been no trace of Brophy.

The prayer vigil is set for 6 p.m. at Discovery Lake in San Marcos.

Volunteers search for missing Oceanside mom

CONSUMER

Free coffee, free makeup, and free meals are just some of the things you may be missing out while celebrating your birthday.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows how you can get free stuff on your special day:

How to score free stuff on your birthday

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A San Diego yoga instructor says the city’s closure of bathrooms at Mission Bay Park is putting her permitted full-moon yoga classes at risk, despite her following the city’s permit process.

WATCH — Reporter Emily Coffey explains why the lack of restroom access could force her to cancel the classes that have become an important part of the local community:

Yoga class hangs in balance as bathrooms close

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