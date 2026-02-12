The Streamline: Concerns over Otay Mesa facility; brief break from the rain

Here is what you need to know in the Feb. 12, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

This morning, we’re examining the push for transparency by San Diego County leaders as they demand access to inspect the health and safety conditions inside the Otay Mesa Detention Center.

Reporter Laura Acevedo follows through with a Chula Vista mother who was just released from ICE custody but is still waiting for her husband to be freed.

San Diego is getting a brief break from the rain, but meteorologist Megan Parry is tracking another round of precipitation set to douse our region in the coming days.

San Diego County officials are moving to inspect the Otay Mesa Detention Center after U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas was blocked last week from visiting the site by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Vargas said he has received handwritten notes from detainees with concerns over the living conditions at the facility. The notes allegedly came in lotion bottles thrown over the fence by detainees at the facility.

According to Vargas, his office has heard reports of detainees lacking fresh food and frequently becoming ill.

County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer announced on Facebook that the county has initiated steps for a public health inspection, asserting it has authority under the California Health and Safety Code to examine any detention facility within county limits, including those operated by private companies for federal agencies. The inspection process still requires coordination, but Lawson-Remer said the goal is to “document the reality inside.”

The warden informed Vargas that ICE had decided to reject his oversight visit, though Vargas argued he has the right to evaluate conditions.

"I don't know if the conditions that they're holding people in there are standard or substandard. I don't know that," said Vargas.

ICE did not respond to an ABC 10News request for comment following Vargas’ attempt to visit the facility.

In a statement, CoreCivic the private contractor managing the facility -- said the “safety, health and well-being of the individuals entrusted to our care is our top priority” and “any claim of food quality issues at OMDC is patently false.”

Pharmacy and lab employees at Kaiser Permanente in San Diego County, the rest of Southern California and Bakersfield will end their three-day targeted unfair labor practice strike Thursday.

"Our strength and solidarity this week proved we are prepared to escalate again if Kaiser refuses to respect workers," the United Food and Commercial Workers, which represents the striking workers, said in a statement.

The UFCW members walked off the job at 7 a.m. Monday to protest what they call "Kaiser's labor violations throughout negotiations that have prevented frontline health care workers from getting the fair contract they deserve." They are set to return to work at 5 a.m.

UFCW Southern California locals represent over 4,000 Kaiser Permanente frontline health care employees who work as pharmacy assistants, pharmacy technicians, clinical lab scientists, medical lab technicians and clinical and administrative workers in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, and Kern counties.

Kaiser Permanente has 102 locations in San Diego, according to its website.

Meanwhile, roughly 31,000 members of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals will continue their strike, vowing to stay on strike until they receive a satisfactory contract offer.

UNAC/UHCP members include registered nurses, pharmacists, nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, midwives, physician assistants, rehab therapists, speech language pathologists, dietitians and other specialty health care professionals.

According to union officials, in December, UFCW and other unions with the Alliance of Healthcare Unions filed Unfair Labor Practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging Kaiser unlawfully refused to bargain in an attempt to bypass the agreed-upon national bargaining process and interfere with good-faith negotiations that had been ongoing since April 2025.

They say the contract covering UFCW pharmacy employees across Southern California expired on Nov. 1, and the contract covering UFCW CLS/MLT employees across Southern California expired on Feb. 1.

Story by City News Service



As food prices stay high, there are simple ways to stretch your budget and also prevent food waste — and it all starts at home.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel explains how some specific planning could save you up to $800 a year:

Saving money on food starts before you head to the grocery store

After spending nearly two weeks at the Otay Mesa Detention Center, a Chula Vista mother reunited with her children.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained both she and her husband shortly after they dropped their two boys off at school, leaving the children without parental care.

ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo has been closely tracking the family’s ordeal. The couple entered the United States legally in 2022 under Temporary Protected Status, but that safeguard for Venezuelans was recently revoked by the Trump administration.

In the parents’ absence, a family friend welcomed the boys into her home alongside her own children. After hearing the story on ABC 10News, a viewer volunteered to foster the family’s dog.

Meanwhile, an immigration attorney took on the couple’s case, ultimately securing the mother’s release this week.

WATCH — Laura connected with the mother after her return home to learn the latest developments regarding her husband’s ongoing case:

Mother reunites with children after ICE detention, awaits husband's release

