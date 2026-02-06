Parents detained by ICE in Chula Vista get legal help as attorney fights for their release

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — The parents of two young boys detained by ICE last week in Chula Vista now have legal representation and are fighting for their release from custody.

Immigration attorney Nerea Woods is representing Reinaldo Chirino and Kris Estefany, who were detained over a week ago after dropping their children off at school. Their sons, ages 4 and 12, are now in the care of a family friend.

"I was able to go and visit them just this week on Tuesday," Woods said. "I think like most people, I saw your story on the case and immediately wanted to help."

Woods is a senior attorney for the Law Office of Andrew Neitor, which provides services through the county's Immigrant Legal Defense Program, a free service for detained immigrants similar to a public defender.

The attorney argues the parents, who are being held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center, should never have been detained in the first place.

"First and foremost, these are not criminals. There's no criminal record here," Woods said.

She cites ICE's own directive from last July about detention and removal of parents with minor children.

"The moment that ICE realized there were two minor children who were dependent on these parents, they should have reassessed," Woods said.

The attorney says there are alternatives to detention for people in removal proceedings, including ankle monitors, ICE check-ins, or other monitoring methods.

Congressman Juan Vargas is also getting involved in the case. After seeing ABC 10News' coverage of the detention, his office sent ICE an inquiry about the parents' situation. So far, the congressman's office says they haven't heard back.

"I'm very hopeful that with his help, we can put a little bit more pressure on ICE to simply just do the right thing, follow their own policy," Woods said.

ICE has not responded to our multiple requests for information about this case.

"ICE can still make this right in this situation, and that's what we're asking for," Woods said.

Both parents have a hearing scheduled for Monday, which also happens to be their youngest child's 4th birthday.

