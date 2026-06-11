Here is what you need to know in the June 11, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



A suspected serial killer has been charged with four murders committed over a span of three decades, and investigators are trying to determine if he may be linked to more cold cases.



A brush fire near Oceanside and Camp Pendleton grew to 560 acres Wednesday, triggering a smoke advisory for several surrounding communities and prompting evacuation warnings and orders before crews brought the blaze under control.



A warming trend throughout San Diego County continues late into the week.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, June 11 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Suspected San Diego serial killer charged with four murders

TOP STORY

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A suspected serial killer has been charged with four murders committed over a span of three decades, and investigators are trying to determine if he may be linked to more cold cases.

Dwight Rhone, 74, sat in a Chula Vista courtroom Wednesday with a walking cane as San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Jalyn McNee outlined the four murder charges against Rhone, who’s spent most of his life in and out of prison.

Suspected serial killer charged with 4 murders spanning 3 decades in San Diego

FULL STORY: Suspected serial killer charged with 4 murders spanning 3 decades in San Diego

FORECAST

Super 7-day forecast for Thursday, June 11

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

A brush fire near Oceanside and Camp Pendleton grew to 560 acres Wednesday, triggering a smoke advisory for several surrounding communities and prompting evacuation warnings and orders before crews brought the blaze under control.

The November Fire broke out around 10 a.m. Wednesday, prompting evacuation warnings for multiple zones and a "Go Now" evacuation order for the Oceanside Municipal Golf Course.

It burned through a vast landscape of dry brush, coming dangerously close to homes.

November Fire burns 560 acres at Camp Pendleton, triggering smoke advisories & evacuations

UPDATES: November Fire burns 560 acres at Camp Pendleton, triggering smoke advisories & evacuations

CONSUMER

Most tickets to NASCAR weekend in San Diego are already sold out, with only premium seating remaining — costing thousands of dollars for entry. But there are other ways to join in on the fun while staying within a budget.

Check out these budget-friendly NASCAR weekend events in San Diego

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) - The death certificate for a foster mother whose remains whose body was found outside her home, lists her cause of death as homicide, with the manner of death recorded as acute fentanyl toxicity.

Nadine Jett, 65, was a Valley Center foster mother and attorney whose remains were discovered buried approximately 30 yards from her rural home last July during a San Diego County Sheriff's search of the property.

The death certificate, dated in late December, was obtained by the Valley Roadrunner newspaper. Editor David Ross said the document marks a significant milestone in the case.

New revelations in the death of Valley Center foster mother found buried outside her home

FULL STORY: New revelations in the death of Valley Center foster mother found buried outside her home

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