Fire erupts at Camp Pendleton, sends thick smoke into the air

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KGTV) — Evacuation warnings have been issued due to a fire at Camp Pendleton dubbed the November Fire.

Evacuation Warnings have been issued for Zones SDC-0429, SDC-0372, and SDC-0317.

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According to Watch Duty, the fire has so far burned 75 acres and is burning at a moderate to dangerous rate of spread.

Additional air and ground resources have been requested to help fight the blaze.