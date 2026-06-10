Fire erupts at Camp Pendleton, sends thick smoke into the air

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KGTV) — Evacuation warnings have been issued due to a fire at Camp Pendleton dubbed the November Fire.
Evacuation Warnings have been issued for Zones SDC-0429, SDC-0372, and SDC-0317.
According to Watch Duty, the fire has so far burned 75 acres and is burning at a moderate to dangerous rate of spread.
Additional air and ground resources have been requested to help fight the blaze.
Fire activity has been reported in the Camp Pendleton area. There are currently no evacuation orders or evacuation warnings in effect.Download the Genasys Protect app to stay in tune with any further evacuation notices: https://t.co/o3pIx1WgbA pic.twitter.com/078d3gmjzv
— Oceanside Police (@OceansidePD) June 10, 2026