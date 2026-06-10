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Fire erupts at Camp Pendleton, sends thick smoke into the air

A fire at Camp Pendleton dubbed the November Fire is sending thick plumes of smoke into the air Wednesday morning.
Fire erupts at Camp Pendleton, sends thick smoke into the air
November Fire
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CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KGTV) — Evacuation warnings have been issued due to a fire at Camp Pendleton dubbed the November Fire.

Evacuation Warnings have been issued for Zones SDC-0429, SDC-0372, and SDC-0317.

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According to Watch Duty, the fire has so far burned 75 acres and is burning at a moderate to dangerous rate of spread.

Additional air and ground resources have been requested to help fight the blaze.

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