The Streamline: Santana High School shooter back in court months after ruling

Here is what you need to know in the June 22, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



Santana High School shooter Charles Andy Wiliams returns to court today — months after a judge ruled he was eligible to be resentenced.

Despite a tense weekend, progress is reportedly being made in peace talks between the U.S. and Iran.

Marie Coronel shows you why this summer might be a great opportunity to catch a flick at a movie theater near you.

WEEKEND WRAP-UP

THE STREAMLINE

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The Streamline: Monday, June 22

TOP STORY

The man behind the 2001 Santana High School shooting is due back in court today for a status conference.

Charles Andy Williams, now 40, was just 15 when he opened fire on the Santee campus, killing two students and wounding 13 others on March 5, 2001.

Tried as an adult, he was sentenced to 50 years to life, but a change in California law gives certain juvenile offenders a chance at resentencing — and potentially, eventual release.

In January, a judge ruled Williams eligible to pursue that process. Today’s 1 p.m. hearing at San Diego Juvenile Court will not decide if his sentence is reduced, but will address the case’s status and next steps.

Survivor Tim Estes said, “We’re all disappointed with it. He gave those families life sentences … but he doesn’t have one.”

Others, like survivor Caley Anderson, see it differently: “I’ve spoken to him multiple times. I’ve read his CDCR file. I have seen the work he has done, and it’s beyond exemplary as far as I’m concerned.”

Williams’ attorneys point to his GED, college courses, and spotless disciplinary record. As defense lawyer Laura Sheppard put it, “He has never shown an ounce of violence while in state prison. He got his GED because he was only a freshman when he was arrested … He's been getting college coursework.”

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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

OBBUERGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Vice President JD Vance said Monday peace talks with Iran created a “good foundation for a successful final deal” to end the war that began at the end of February.

“The final deal is the house,” Vance told reporters. “We set the foundation. We haven’t built the house, but we’ve laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people.”

Vance's comments came after he and Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf on Monday wrapped up a lengthy round of initial talks aimed at solidifying a permanent end to the war between the countries.

The mediation effort in Switzerland, which started Sunday and stretched into the early hours of Monday, had rocky moments. But the talks also led to some agreements between the two sides.

The vice president also suggested that the U.S. administration could agree to unfreeze Iranian assets for purchases of U.S. soy, corn and wheat.

He said that Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump and one of the lead U.S. negotiators, came up with the idea with officials from Qatar.

Vance said Qatar would have approval over the process, but Iranian money that would be accessible as sanctions were lifted “would actually go to buy American soy, American corn and American wheat for the benefit of the Iranian people.”

In a joint statement, mediators Pakistan and Qatar said that while the high-level engagement had ended, technical negotiations would continue in Switzerland this week.

Vance was expected to make remarks from the resort at 1 p.m. local time, his office said.

The mediators hailed what they called “encouraging progress” made during the talks. A senior U.S. diplomat claimed progress on multiple fronts, including the establishment of “mechanisms” to ensure the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global energy shipments, remains open and that a ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon holds.

Yet the talks between the United States and Iran were jolted by blistering statements from Trump, who, from thousands of miles away from the Swiss negotiating venue at a mountainside resort near Lake Lucerne, was firing off comments that offended the Iranians.

Iranian state media said talks had paused after the “publication of an insulting message by the U.S. President," according to Iranian state media.

Ultimately, the Iranians remained on site and negotiations continued, according to the senior U.S. diplomat, who was not authorized to comment publicly and briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.

Iranian state television reported Monday that the Iranian delegation had left the summit site to head to the airport in Zurich to fly back to Tehran.

Trump didn't attend what was dubbed the “Lake Lucerne Summit," but his presence certainly loomed large.

Ahead of the talks, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had vowed to “never back down from the right to enrich uranium,” according to state media.

Trump on Sunday told Fox News in a phone interview that Pezeshkian should watch what he says and also threatened to take over Iran, according to one of the news channel's correspondents.

Trump also continued to issue warnings against Iran on social media, posting as negotiators worked: “Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!”

It’s unclear when Vance will depart Switzerland. Trump envoys Kushner and Steve Witkoff are handling many of the technical details on behalf of the U.S. delegation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X that Pakistani and Qatari mediators delivered "major progress to end the Lebanon War.” But, he added, the first “real test” of negotiations would be whether the mechanism succeeded in halting the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

The senior U.S. diplomat said among the issues discussed was Iran’s messaging as it related to the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran’s military said it closed Saturday in response to continued fighting in Lebanon. U.S. Central Command has disputed that Iran closed the strait again.

The interim deal to end the fighting in Iran, signed last week by the leaders of the U.S. and Iran, also sets a 60-day period for negotiators to settle the future of Tehran’s nuclear program amid concerns that it wants to use it for military purposes, a claim Iran denies. The fate of frozen Iranian assets, among other thorny issues, are also on the agenda.

Though the talks will encompass a vast array of complex matters, Iran has insisted on first addressing the fighting in Lebanon.

Saturday’s renewed ceasefire in Lebanon appeared to be holding, and Israel’s military said it would lift movement restrictions for residents near the Israel-Lebanon border on Monday morning. Neither Israel nor Hezbollah is a signatory to the U.S.-Iran deal.

There was cautious calm Monday in Lebanon, with no Israeli strikes reported overnight after a quiet Sunday. Hezbollah likewise has not announced any attacks on Israeli forces since Saturday.

The lull in fighting in Lebanon is the longest since the outbreak of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war on March 2.

Story by Aamer Madhani, Jamey Keaten, Seung Min Kim and Josh Boak, Associated Press

CONSUMER

A trip to the movie theater does not have to bust your summer budget, as some major theater chains are slashing prices to get you in the door.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel breaks down the silver screen deals you and your family can take advantage of:

Saving money at a theater near you this summer

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

In Escondido, a local community group is challenging the city’s plan to build a permanent ice rink at Kit Carson Park.

While supporters agree an ice rink would benefit the area, opponents say the chosen location would increase traffic, reduce green space, and disrupt the park’s character.

WATCH — North County reporter Jane Kim shows why those against the plan are urging the city to consider alternative sites or put the proposal to a public vote:

Group pushes back on efforts to put ice rink at Kit Carson Park

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