Parole denied for Santana High School shooter

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — Parole was denied for the 2001 Santana High School shooter who killed two students and wounded more than a dozen others in Santee.

Andy Williams, now 38 years old, was 15 at the time of the shooting.

Nearly two dozen victims and family members of the victims gave statements at the state hearing.

After nearly eight hours, the board told Williams they thought he posed an unreasonable risk to public safety and denied his parole.

Williams was sentenced to 50 years to life after the 2001 shooting, but because of the Youthful Parole Law in California, he had the right to a parole hearing within 25 years into the sentence.

Shooting survivors and victims who gave their statements to the parole board told ABC 10News they want him to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Williams will have another chance at parole in three years, but he can petition to have that hearing moved to a sooner date.