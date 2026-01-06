Santana High shooter could get a chance to walk free

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The shooting at Santana High School is still the deadliest one in San Diego County history.

Now the man behind it, who was just 15 when it happened, has a chance to be resentenced.

Andy Williams' attorney says he has a ‘heart full of remorse.’

But the shooting survivors aren't convinced

“He gave life sentences to the families of Brian and Randy. He took their lives from them, and he doesn't get one. That's, to me, it seems to be a little unfair,” said Tim Estes, who survived the shooting.

Andy Williams has been behind bars since he was a teenager.

He was sentenced to 50 years to life.

But because he was only 15 at the time, his attorney believes he qualifies for a California law that would allow the court to resentence him.

It says that people who have served at least 15 years of a 'life without parole' sentence for crimes committed when they were under the age of 18 can petition to have their sentence recalled and modified.

Williams killed two people and injured 13 others at Santana High School in 2001.

Estes was one of the injured. He was just a few weeks into a student teacher job

“My daughter at the time was 4 years old, and if the bullet moves a little bit one way or the other, I never get to see her grow up,” said Estes.

In a statement, Williams’s attorney said he was a new kid at school and a victim of bullying, adding, “He has apologized personally via letter to every person he hurt, to their loved ones, and to the community.”

“I think they're gonna let him out. And it'll be a sad day,” said Estes.

The District Attorney’s office told ABC 10News they will argue against eligibility, since Williams did not receive the life without parole sentence, but rather 50 years to life.

If the judge rules that Williams is eligible, his current sentence would be recalled, and his case would go back to juvenile court.

William’s attorney says if that happens, he would likely be released under court supervision in the near future.

