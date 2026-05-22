Here is what you need to know in the May 22, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



The family of one of the Islamic Center shooters released a statement Thursday night, revealing new information about the suspected shooter.

An overnight pursuit ended in East Village after a man reportedly flashed a gun at club security.

May 22 marks one year since the deadly plane crash in a military housing community in Murphy Canyon.

Memorial Day forecast: A cooler, pleasant weekend

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, May 22 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Family of suspected Islamic Center shooter releases statement

TOP STORY

(KGTV) — The family of Caleb Vazquez, one of the suspects in Monday's deadly mass shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, released a statement Thursday night.

"We want to begin by acknowledging that nothing we say or do could ever repair the damage his actions have caused," the statement begins. "We are completely heartbroken and devastated by what has happened. We condemn these hateful and violent actions entirely."

In the statement, the family said Vazquez was on the autism spectrum and that they believe he grew to resent parts of his identity. The family goes on to say, "We believe this, combined with exposure to hateful rhetoric, extremist content, and propaganda spread across parts of the internet, social media, and other online platforms, contributed to his descent into radicalized ideologies and violent beliefs."

RELATED: Chula Vista Police had prior contact with one suspect from Monday's shooting at Islamic Center of San Diego

"While there is no excuse for his actions, we have come to recognize how dangerous online spaces are that normalize hatred," the lengthy statement continues.

The statement goes on to say the Vazquez family "not only includes immigrants, but Muslims as well."

Read the full story here.

PINPOINT WEATHER FORECAST

Memorial Day forecast May 22, 2026

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

A pursuit spanning multiple areas within San Diego ended in East Village early Friday morning.

According to San Diego Police, the chase began after a man reportedly flashed a gun at security at a club on the 8600 block of Miramar Road around 2 a.m.

The man then got into his car and drove away.

Throughout the pursuit, police said the man was driving recklessly before the incident came to an end on the 800 block of 17th Street, where the he was taken into custody.

No officers were injured.

CONSUMER

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WE FOLLOW THROUGH

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It’s hard to believe that it’s been one year since the deadly plane crash in a military housing community in Murphy Canyon.

“Every now and then I'll be outside, you know, just watching the kids play or in my garage, and you hear the planes,” Gilbert Gonzalez, a neighbor, said. “It shoots back images.”

ABC 10News has spoken to Gonzalez at different times following the plane crash on May 22nd, 2025, that happened in the military housing community.

We caught up with prior to the one-year anniversary about what memories he still remembers from that unbelievable morning.

Murphy Canyon Neighbor reflects on harrowing, heroic moments of plane crash

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