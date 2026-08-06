The Streamline: More heat, rising humidity in store for San Diego County

Here is what you need to know in the August 6, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



San Diego County is facing continued extreme heat and rising humidity, prompting overnight advisories and warnings that may remain in place through the end of the week.

We’re following through on reported sewage contamination at Coronado Beach to determine whether the water is safe for visitors.

More consumers are using AI tools for financial guidance, but questions are being raising about how reliable and trustworthy that advice really is.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, Aug. 6 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, Aug. 6

TOP STORY

San Diego County is heading into a hot and humid stretch of weather as monsoon moisture moves into the region, creating more tropical-feeling conditions through at least mid-August.

On Thursday, temperatures across the county are expected to run up to five degrees above average, while overnight lows in the mountains and deserts will stay unusually warm, increasing heat risks because there will be little nighttime relief.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for the deserts through Saturday, where highs could reach 109 to 115 degrees, while mountain areas are under a Heat Advisory with temperatures climbing into the 80s and 90s.

The forecast also calls for a mix of sunshine, marine layer clouds near the coast, and increasing afternoon cloud buildup over the mountains and deserts. As humidity rises, isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop, especially Thursday, with another stronger chance expected Sunday and Monday. Thursday’s projected highs range from the upper 70s and low 80s along the coast to around 110 degrees in the deserts.

USEFUL RESOURCES:



As high heat scorches our region, experts are urging San Diegans to continue taking necessary safety precautions, such as staying hydrated, avoid outdoor activity during peak heat, and never leaving children or pets in vehicles.

Residents are also encouraged to prepare for wildfire season by checking vehicles for fire hazards, trimming vegetation around homes, and keeping emergency supplies ready.

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

Allison Robbert/AP Photo Dr. Anthony Fauci appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee at the Capitol, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee is set to vote Thursday on whether to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress and refer him to the Justice Department for potential prosecution over his refusal to answer questions at a hearing last week focused on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 100 times when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. Sen. Rand Paul, the committee chairman, has said that constitutional protection did not apply since Fauci last year received a pardon from Democratic President Joe Biden and thus did not have to worry about the threat of prosecution.

“Dr. Fauci faced no risk of federal prosecution," Paul. R-Ky., said at the outset of a hearing. "All he had to do was tell the truth.”

Paul noted that Thursday's vote has nothing to do with Fauci's policies, opinions or anything he has said in previous congressional appearances.

Instead, the senator said, “We are voting on whether a witness who has received the benefit of a sweeping pardon can be ordered by this committee to answer questions and then defy that order without consequence.”

Fauci, in a statement explaining his decision to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights, said he had good reason to fear the possibility of criminal charges given what he said was Paul's determination “to get me to say something, anything, that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up, in his words, quote, behind bars, unquote."

The pardon from Biden covered acts from 2014 through the January 2025 day it was issued. It does not shield Fauci from state-level prosecutions or from investigations into any testimony that he did give that lawmakers thought was false.

The committee is voting on whether to refer Fauci to the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, which would make a decision on whether or not to investigate or potentially attempt to prosecute the doctor for contempt.

Paul, who has previously sent referrals on Fauci on his own, acknowledged on Wednesday that contempt resolutions have often gone through the full Senate but said he did not “want to waste time” moving the matter to a vote of the full Senate, where it would be unlikely to muster the required 60 votes needed to advance.

“We still might come to the floor,” he said, “but at this point, the first thing we will do is we will send it over as a recommendation from our committee, if it passes.”

No matter what happens, the episode raises fresh and complicated questions about lawmakers' ability to compel testimony from previously pardoned witnesses — and the outcome could resonate beyond Fauci given the possibility that Trump may also grant clemency to his own aides before leaving the White House.

Story by Eric Tucker, Associated Press



CONSUMER

A quarter of Americans are turning to artificial intelligence for help with their finances, according to a new survey from NerdWallet.

WATCH — Consumer Reporter Marie Coronel has one expert's warning before trusting a chatbot to balance your budget:

Experts urge caution when using AI for financial advice

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

The brown and bubbling water at Coronado Beach might look like sewage, but experts are putting those rumors to the test.

WATCH — South Bay Reporter Dani Miskell follows through with that’s really lurking in the water:

County responds to brown water concerns

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