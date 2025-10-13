The Streamline: New trash bins for San Diegans; do you need travel insurance?

Happy Monday!

History unfolded in the Middle East this morning as the last living Israeli hostages held by Hamas were released. We have the latest on the peace deal and President Trump’s remarks before the Israeli Parliament.

Plus, San Diego residents on Monday are preparing for the city’s delivery of new garbage bins — a process that could take several months to complete.

Homeowners in the city of San Diego on Monday are preparing for the distribution of new trash bins, days after a judge denied a request to block the city from collecting a new $43 monthly fee.

San Diego City Council President Joe LaCava said the new additions for residents are necessary and will take about six months for the city to distribute the cans to the 225,000 homes across San Diego.

"San Diego is a popular place for people to move to. And over and over again, we heard people were surprised. What do you mean I don't have to pay for trash here in San Diego? Because I paid for it wherever I came from. And it really is an important part of making sure that we delivered city services at the level that our residents expect," LaCava said.

In a statement, city officials said, "The new trash bins, now gray, are replacing the old black trash bins, 75% of which are 20 years or older and well past their service life. The old bins will be picked up within the same day to be recycled. New, lighter-blue recycling bins will be delivered in 2026."

San Diegan Steven Rosenstein was disappointed in the judge's decision on Friday to deny the request. He questioned the necessity of replacing existing trash bins.

"I think it's personally a waste of money. I mean, my bins, my blue bins, they're a little dirty, but they're perfectly fine. So, it's the black one I replaced a couple of years ago … it seems like a total waste of money," Rosenstein said.

Rosenstein is one of several homeowners who felt misled when voters approved Measure B in 2022. At that time, city officials suggested monthly fees would cost around $23 to $29. The final amount nearly doubled to $43.

Some residents are also upset over the city’s rollout of new trash bins, saying many were automatically assigned the largest — and most expensive — option without realizing they could choose a smaller one. Those bins are set to begin distribution next week.

While the setback in the lawsuit was unfavorable, Rosenstein said there is still promise since the lawsuit might go to trial.

"I think it's great because the mayor will have to be on the stand under oath, as well as three or four of the city council people who voted for the tax," Rosenstein said.

City of San Diego residents can learn more about the city trash collection process at https://www.sandiego.gov/environmental-services/collection/general/containers.

Hamas released all 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza on Monday, while Israel began releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that pummeled the territory, killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, and had left scores of captives in militant hands.

The hostages, all men, arrived back in Israel, where they will reunite with their families and undergo medical checks. The bodies of the remaining 28 dead hostages are also expected to be handed over as part of the deal, although the exact timing remained unclear.

Buses carrying dozens of freed Palestinian prisoners arrived in the West Bank city of Ramallah and in the Gaza Strip, as Israel began releasing more than 1,900 prisoners and detainees as part of the ceasefire deal.

Cheering crowds met the buses arriving in Ramallah from Ofer prison, in the Israel-occupied West Bank. At least one bus also crossed into the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run Prisoners Office said.

While major questions remain about the future of Hamas and Gaza, the exchange of hostages and prisoners raised hopes for ending the deadliest war ever between Israel and the militant group. The ceasefire is also expected to be accompanied by a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza, parts of which are experiencing famine.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged that he was “committed to this peace” in a speech to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament.

President Trump traveled to Israel on Monday to celebrate the ceasefire agreement. Speaking before the Israeli legislature at the Knesset, he declared an end to the war and called for longstanding peace in the Middle East.

"It's an incredible triumph for Israel and the world to have all of these nations working together as partners in peace," President Trump said. "And it's pretty unusual for you to see that but it happened in this case. This was a very unusual point in time — a brilliant point in time. Generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment that everything began to change and change very much for the better. Like the U.S.A. right now, it will be the golden age of Israel and the golden age of the Middle East."

President Trump’s 20-point plan, introduced publicly last month, calls for the decommissioning of Hamas weapons, for Gaza to be governed under a "technocratic apolitical Palestinian committee" — overseen by an international ‘Board of Peace’ chaired by Trump, without a governing role for Hamas and with guarantees from regional partners to ensure Hamas complies with obligations. It also calls for the creation of a temporary International Stabilization Force to deploy in Gaza to help train police and secure borders, which will start building after the hostages are released.

In the coming months, airports will be packed with travelers heading to their holiday destinations. But travel insurance could provide crucial protection for your vacation investment.

The Encinitas community remains shaken nearly a week after a boy was struck and trapped underneath a truck that crashed into a gelato shop.

