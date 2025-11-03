The Streamline: One year since riverbed cleanup; staffing issues lead to SD Airport delays

Good Monday morning!

Today, the City of San Diego marks one year since they began a major initiative to clear one of the city’s largest homeless encampments near the San Diego River.

The federal government shutdown is fueling staffing shortages at airports across the country, including at San Diego International Airport where travelers on Sunday faced lengthy delays as they tried to head home.

Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shines the spotlight on a local nonprofit who is stepping in to offer free financial support and hope for military service members and veterans in need.

We also have the Weekend Wrap-Up for the stories you may have missed the past couple of days, the latest microclimate forecasts to help you plan your work week, and more news you can use in the November 3 edition of your Streamline newsletter:

San Diego will mark the first anniversary of the removal of a massive encampment in the San Diego Riverbed in Mission Valley Monday where more than 100 people once lived.

City officials will gather at Old Sea World Drive and Friars Road to provide an update on the clearance work. They say of the individuals who were removed from the area, 59 are in permanent housing, while 46 are enrolled in a shelter program.

"Approximately one year ago, the city of San Diego and its partners removed 78 tons of trash and debris from a location along the San Diego River known as `The Island' near Interstate 5 and Old Sea World Drive," officials said in a statement released Sunday. "Today, the spot remains free of encampments, due in large part to the months-long outreach effort to provide shelter and housing options to individuals living in that area."

The work was made possible through a California Encampment Resolution Funding grant that was secured in 2023 in collaboration with the county of San Diego to provide dedicated, ongoing financial assistance to ensure stable housing or shelter options for people leaving encampments.

In conducting outreach to people living in the encampments, the city partnered with People Assisting the Homeless and Healthcare in Action. The project also included a supportive services contract with the National Alliance on Mental Illness San Diego to assist individuals as they transitioned out of encampments and into long-term housing.

The city continues to provide outreach services for other individuals residing further up the riverbed and will be conducting similar, targeted operations along the San Diego River.

Since the outreach and cleanup efforts concluded, city Park Rangers have conducted frequent patrols of the area. In Fiscal Year 2025, two Park Ranger positions were added to the Parks and Recreation Department's budget and assigned to the San Diego River Valley in its entirety to patrol and maintain the San Diego River and its tributaries, officials said.

The city also continues to work with the San Diego River Park Foundation, which regularly conducts volunteer cleanups in the area.

Story by City News Service

Many travelers at San Diego International Airport were left frustrated on Sunday after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground delay over staffing shortages.

The ground delay was put into effect at around 3:30 p.m. and was scheduled to last through midnight, according to an FAA notice.

In a statement, San Diego International Airport officials said:

“Passengers traveling out of San Diego International Airport are encouraged to check their flight status before coming to SAN and plan to arrive at least two hours before their flight.

Flights are being delayed up to an hour tonight. Checkpoint wait times and flight scheduling are subject to the operations of our federal and airline partners. These operations are, at times, being affected by the federal government shutdown.

We appreciate the ongoing commitment from TSA, FAA and our partner airlines to maintain the safety and reliability of the national transportation system during this challenging time.

Our focus remains on ensuring a safe and efficient airport experience.”

Due to the airport action, over 300 flights were delayed on Sunday night.

Travelers were advised to check flight status updates at https://www.san.org/Flights/Flight-Status.

Staffing shortage leads to flight delays at San Diego International Airport

A San Diego-based nonprofit is providing crucial financial support to military families and veterans struggling with economic uncertainty, offering both immediate assistance and long-term planning to help service members achieve financial stability.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows how Support the Enlisted Project (STEP) is coming to the aid of service members as the government shutdown lingers on:

Local nonprofit helps military families navigate financial challenges

Nearly a month after a suspected DUI driver slammed into their business, an Encinitas gelato shop is still picking up the pieces.

The Oct. 8 crash left a young boy injured and destroyed the Gelato 101 shop on South Coast Highway

On Sunday, shop owners held a pop-up event and served gelato for the first time since the incident

WATCH — Reporter Tali Letoi follows through on how the business and the boy have been able to heal with the help of the community:

Community members show support for Encinitas gelato shop at pop-up event

