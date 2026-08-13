The Streamline: Mold spores delay Del Sur Elementary's first day; how to go camping for free

Here is what you need to know in the August 13, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



Concerns about mold spores have postponed the start of the school year for some students in the Poway Unified School District.

Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered at Palomar Mountain State Park.

Marie Coronel explains how San Diego County is helping first-time campers explore the outdoors for free with access to no-cost equipment.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, Aug. 13 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, Aug. 13

TOP STORY

Del Sur Elementary School in the Poway Unified School District is delaying the start of its school year because of “moisture-related concerns” discovered in several classrooms earlier this month.

According to a letter sent to families, students will now begin classes either Aug. 18 or Aug. 19, while environmental contractors and an independent industrial hygienist complete remediation and testing.

The delay also affects preschool and ESS programs, and previously scheduled TK and kindergarten events have been postponed.

District officials said an initial inspection found that five classrooms were safe for re-occupancy, while nine required additional remediation and one needed retesting.

Crews are now conducting microbial cleaning across the campus, cleaning ductwork, reevaluating affected rooms, and installing HEPA air scrubbers, dehumidifiers, and humidity-monitoring devices. The district also plans to assess broader campus conditions to determine the root cause and identify any larger system issues.

Also in the letter, school leaders acknowledged the disruption the delay may cause families but said they did not want to rush the work. Officials emphasized that the decision was made with guidance from third-party environmental professionals and that student and staff safety remains the top priority.

Families are expected to receive another update before Aug. 17 once additional testing results are available.



MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

Sheriff’s officials confirmed they were notified at around 7:30 p.m. of remains discovered in an area off South Grade Road.

A sheriff’s official told ABC 10News the agency has not recovered the remains due to the terrain but noted investigators would be in the area on Thursday.

It remains unclear how the remains were found and what caused the death.

The discovery comes over a month since Oceanside mother Angelica Brophy was reported missing.

Brophy was last seen on July 6, and her car was located at Palomar Mountain State Park, where she often hiked.

Authorities have not announced any connection between the remains found and Brophy.



CONSUMER

If you’ve ever planned a camping trip, you know how quickly the costs can pile up as gear and supplies add up.

But San Diego County offers a program that lets campers borrow much of that equipment for free.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel explains how you can save money and still get the gear you need to enjoy the outdoors:

San Diego County offers free camping gear and campsite reservations for first-time campers

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

About a month after the City of San Diego shut down 13 restrooms at Mission Bay Park, Mayor Todd Gloria on Wednesday announced those same bathrooms would reopen to the public this Friday.

Thirteen of Mission Bay Park’s 24 bathrooms were closed in early July as part of the city’s budget cuts, but the action received public pushback.

WATCH — Reporter Karina Vargas follows through on how the city was able to secure funding to reopen the restrooms:

Mayor Gloria announces reopening of Mission Bay Park bathrooms

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: