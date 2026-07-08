San Diego closes nearly half of Mission Bay Park's public restrooms amid budget deficit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- As a summer heat wave rolls into San Diego County, the City of San Diego has begun closing nearly half of the public restrooms at Mission Bay Park amid a budget deficit — just as thousands of visitors head to the water to cool off.

The city has closed 13 of the 28 public restrooms around Mission Bay Park, as well as 7 of the 14 portable restrooms on Fiesta Island.

Bradley Schnell of the Mission Bay Park Conservancy said the closures were not a surprise, but still a disappointment.

"We're aware this was going to probably happen with the restroom closures. I think we're, you know, obviously disappointed that the city budget didn't allow for it," Schnell said.

The closures are part of the city's broader effort to close its budget gap. Schnell warned the timing could create real challenges for park visitors throughout the summer.

"It is kind of the beginning of summer, and we're going to be sort of struggling throughout the summer to manage this because I think people will end up having challenges in the future," Schnell said.

The Mission Bay Conservancy also warns that fewer restrooms could mean longer lines, more strain on the facilities that remain open, and possible public health issues during the busiest months of the year.

Some park users say the closures may push people away altogether. Dawn Diaz, who was at the park doing community service, said the lack of facilities could be a dealbreaker for families.

"I think that people are not gonna come because they don't have the facilities. I mean, who wants to come, set everything up, and then have to jump in your car to go across to a restaurant or something to use the bathroom?" Diaz said.

Signs have already been posted at closed restrooms directing visitors to the nearest open facility.

The Mission Bay Conservancy says it is pushing for a collaboration with the city to find alternative solutions, arguing that restroom closures are not the right path forward.

"If we start closing restrooms today, then, you know, what's next year's sort of budget concern? And I think we want to keep it open," Schnell said.

Visitors are encouraged to check the city's new restroom map before heading to the park.

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