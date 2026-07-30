Crown Point residents complain of urine outside of closed Mission Bay restrooms

The funding gap comes down to how the city budget works. Improvement projects at Mission Bay, including the bathroom renovations, are paid for through a fund legally designated for the park — a portion of revenue generated by leases there.

Money for maintaining the park, however, comes from the Parks and Recreation Department fund, which had its budget cut. The city says it was forced to lay off employees who would have been responsible for keeping the bathrooms clean.

The result: locked restrooms and residents reporting that people have resorted to urinating outside the gates.

The two candidates running for the city council district that includes Mission Bay have both called out the disconnect.

"If you're going to build these facilities, you need to have a plan in place to operate them, to maintain them and then eventually fund their replacement," Richard Bailey said.

"There is money, and the problem is that there hasn't been a full budget audit; we have done a lot of contracts, and there are overruns that go on contracts," Nicole Crosby said.

Bailey and Crosby agree the bathrooms should remain open, but they differ on the root cause. Bailey believes the city should not have built or renovated facilities it could not afford to maintain. Crosby argues the closures create a public health hazard and says the city could find the money elsewhere, including by examining contracts.

When asked whether the city planned to power wash the exterior of the closed facilities, a city crew was spotted at the site. The city said it would clean the outside of the bathrooms "dependent on available resources."

The full statement from the city can be read below:

"The Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27) Budget closed a $118 million structural deficit following months of public hearings, Council budget priority discussions, and community input. The budget, unanimously adopted by the City Council on June 9, did not include funding to keep all Mission Bay Park restrooms open.

Closing 13 public restrooms was a difficult but necessary decision given the City's ongoing fiscal constraints. While restrooms are an essential public service in a park that welcomes millions of visitors each year, the City does not currently have sufficient ongoing resources to maintain all existing service levels while also meeting critical infrastructure needs.

Although some have suggested using Measure J funds, the Mission Bay Park Improvement Fund is legally restricted to capital improvement projects and cannot be used for routine maintenance or operating costs, including restroom staffing and upkeep.

The City evaluated several factors when determining which restrooms to close, including but not limited to proximity to other facilities, restroom condition, and permitted use. The primary consideration was ensuring visitors would have access to another nearby restroom.

Despite these closures, 21 public restrooms remain open throughout Mission Bay Park. Maps [sandiego.gov] showing available restroom locations are posted on the City's website and accessible via QR codes on closure notices. Signage at each closed restroom directs visitors to the nearest available facility whenever possible."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

