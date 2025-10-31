The Streamline: Food assistance benefits being delayed; Breeders' Cup off to the races in Del Mar

Millions of Americans, including hundreds of thousands in San Diego County, could see their food assistance benefits delayed as the government shutdown hits 31 days. We look at the local resources available as benefits are set to expire for many.

With open enrollment just days away, reporter Ryan Hill helps you navigate the market as health insurance premiums rise across the board.

Plus, meteorologist Megan Parry is getting you ready for Halloween night – and this weekend – with your microclimate forecasts.

The two-day Breeders' Cup World Championships will begin Friday at Del Mar Racetrack with five races for 2-year-old colts and fillies dubbed by organizers as "Future Stars Friday."

Friday's highlight is the $2 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile race at 4:45 p.m., whose winner is traditionally tapped as the winter favorite for the following Kentucky Derby.

Ted Noffey is the 4-5 morning line favorite after winning all three of his races, the last two Grade 1 stakes races.

Brant is the second choice at 5-2 after wins in his first two career races, both at Del Mar, including the Grade 1 Del Mar Futurity Sept. 7.

The Breeders' Cup Juvenile is part of the 36-race Road to the Kentucky Derby series which awards points to the top five finishers in each race, with the top 17 point earners earning a spot in the Kentucky Derby.

Fierceness became the 5-2 morning line favorite for Saturday's $7 million Breeders' Cup Classic after Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Sovereignty was scratched Wednesday because of a fever.

Fierceness will be racing for the first time since winning the Grade 1 $1 million Pacific Classic at Del Mar Aug. 30.

Sierra Leone is the co-second choice at 7-2 with Forever Young. Sierra Leone won last year's Classic by 1 1/2 lengths over Fierceness, with Forever Young finishing third, a half-length behind Fierceness.

The Breeders' Cup Classic is North America's richest horse race. The post time is 3:25 p.m.

More than $34 million in purses and awards are offered in the 14 races.

This is the fourth time the Breeders' Cup has been held at Del Mar, which also hosted the event in 2017, 2021 and 2024. A record 13 countries have entries in the 42nd running of the event -- Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Japan, Peru, South Africa, the United States and Uruguay,

A total of 177 horses were entered in the World Championships, including seven previous champions: Citizen Bull, Fierceness, Full Serrano, Rebel's Romance, Sierra Leone, Straight No Chaser and White Abarrio.

Racing begins Friday at 2:45 p.m. with the 5-furlong $1 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. on USA Network and 3:30 p.m. on NBC.

Saturday's nine Breeders' Cup races will begin at noon with the 7- furlong $1 million Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. on USA Network.

All 10 hours will stream live on Peacock.

Story by City News Service

It has been a month since the federal government shutdown began, and with the Senate now on recess, a funding deal won’t be reached this weekend.

Starting Nov. 1, millions of Americans – including hundreds of thousands of San Diegans – will see a delay in the money they need to buy food.

People who rely on SNAP won’t be receiving their November deposits, but California and several other states working to help those affected.

Bob Kamensky, the CEO of Feeding San Diego, told ABC 10News he isn’t concerned about running out of food, but he is worried about actually getting that food to those who need it.

The Feeding San Diego team is considering taking food directly to the airport or the VA, so federal workings who have not been getting paid can put some food on the table.

For those who use their EBT cards to access funds, they won’t need to worry about their other cash benefits like CalWORKS being affected.

CalWORKS benefits are part of a state program for low-income families, and that money will be deposited onto normal CalFresh cards.

For more information on food assistance resources in San Diego County, visit https://211sandiego.org/government-shutdown-food-resources#food.

Health insurance premiums are rising again as open enrollment begins for many Americans.

WATCH — Reporter Ryan Hill talks to some experts about what is driving the increase and how to keep your health coverage affordable:

Navigating the costs of health coverage as open enrollment begins

A sign honoring fallen San Diego Police Officer Austin Machitar was vandalized less than a week after it was installed.

WATCH — Reporter Jane Kim spoke to SDPD Chief Scott Wahl about the crime and the department’s plan to make sure Machitar’s memory isn’t desecrated again:

Memorial park for fallen San Diego officer Austin Machitar vandalized, causing $100K damage

