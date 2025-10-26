San Diego park renamed to honor fallen police officer Austin Machitar

CLAIREMONT, Calif. (KGTV) — A Clairemont park was officially renamed Sunday to honor San Diego Police Officer Austin Machitar, who died in the line of duty in August 2024.

The North Clairemont Community Park is now Officer Austin Machitar Memorial Park, serving as a permanent tribute to the officer who patrolled the area as part of SDPD's Northern Division.

"I am so happy when I look down and see the name, but then so sad as to why it has to be there. And so in the exact same second and a half, the emotions change so vivid," said Chris Machitar, Austin's father.

On August 26, 2024, Machitar was in the area of a call involving a 16-year-old suspect who had sped away from a traffic stop. The suspect crashed into Machitar's vehicle, killing both the officer and the teen.

Machitar's former partner, Zach Martinez, was on patrol with him that night and suffered critical injuries but later recovered. Martinez said the park dedication feels surreal because Machitar had taken him there during field training.

"Austin, when I was on field training, he took me here, would show me the park, we'd check the back parts of the park, so we were here quite often so to see it named after Austin is pretty surreal," Martinez said.

"I wish this wasn't something that we had to be at, right? I wish we weren't here having to name a park after him. However, since he's not here, I think this is a great legacy for him. I think it's amazing," Martinez said.

Colleagues remembered Machitar for his infectious passion and positive attitude.

"He came to work with such passion and again it was infectious, and you could see that he would bring that out in all the officers around him," Chief of Police Scott Wahl said.

Machitar's family said they want to honor his memory by continuing his positive spirit.

"If we can smile like he did, it just makes everybody so joyous. You know, and appreciative of what we actually have," his father said.

The renamed park ensures Machitar's legacy will continue for generations to come in the community he served.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

