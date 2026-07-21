The Streamline: Extreme heat and humidity not letting up across county; landscaping scams on the rise

Here is what you need to know in the July 21, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



San Diego County is gearing up for another dangerously hot day, with heat advisories and extreme heat alerts expanding across the region as high surf continues to impact the coast.

Following recent fires in the San Diego Riverbed, a Grantville homeowner is pressing the City of San Diego for answers over growing safety concerns near homeless encampments — and learning why officials say options are limited.

Planning a summer yard makeover? We break down the warning signs of a growing landscaping scam and what homeowners should know before hiring a landscaper.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Tuesday, July 21 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Tuesday, July 21

TOP STORY

The heat and humidity are not letting up all around San Diego County, and you can expect those conditions to stick around for the rest of this week.

Starting Tuesday, temperatures will steadily rise across our region, particularly in the mountain and desert areas. Be prepared for especially hot days in the mountains and deserts starting Thursday through the weekend.

A Heat Advisory takes effect for inland and mountain communities from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Monday. Inland highs are expected to range from the 90s to near 100 degrees, while mountain temperatures will rise from the mid-80s and low 90s Wednesday into the 90s and low 100s beginning Thursday.

An Extreme Heat Watch for the deserts will likely be upgraded to a warning starting Wednesday through next Monday, with dangerous highs between 110 and 117 degrees.

USEFUL RESOURCES:



Warm nights will offer little relief, with temperatures running 5 to 10 degrees above average countywide. Overnight lows will mostly stay in the 70s along the coast, inland valleys, and mountains. Desert communities will remain exceptionally warm overnight, holding in the 90s and even low 100s before cooling into the 80s by sunrise.

Thunderstorm chances over the mountains remain low through Wednesday but increase slightly Thursday and Friday. Any storms that develop could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, flooding, and small hail.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Tropical Storm Elida continue moving well west of the region, generating elevated surf along the coast. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 11 p.m. Tuesday for waves of 4 to 7 feet, with sets up to 9 feet, dangerous rip currents, and isolated beach erosion possible.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An Iranian official began meetings Tuesday with mediators in Pakistan as diplomats sought to salvage the collapsed interim deal between Iran and the United States, even as both countries continued to launch attacks for a 10th day of renewed fighting.

The visit by Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni comes as Pakistan has intensified diplomatic efforts in recent days to resuscitate the deal. However, it remains unclear just what new arrangement could be reached to end the fighting.

Iran attacked a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz early Tuesday, forcing its crew to abandon the ship, while the United States conducted yet another round of airstrikes targeting the Islamic Republic.

The 10 consecutive nights of U.S. airstrikes haven’t compelled Tehran to loosen its grip on the strait, through which about a fifth of all crude oil and natural gas traded once passed in peacetime.

The interim deal signed last month that was meant to end the fighting has crumbled. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has largely stalled. And as fighting intensifies, both sides have targeted civilian infrastructure relied on by millions of people.

“Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world,” the U.S. State Department said in a new warning to Americans.

The escalation has pushed oil prices higher in recent weeks. Benchmark Brent crude traded Tuesday at nearly $90 a barrel and regular gasoline in the U.S. climbed to an average of $4 a gallon, keeping pressure on Americans’ wallets ahead of midterm elections this fall.

President Donald Trump took to social media on Monday to warn that “Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!”

Story by The Associated Press



CONSUMER

Nowadays, many landscapers are offering their services and low prices in neighborhoods by going door-to-door.

But Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau is warning homeowners to not make a common mistake that could leave them with a massive yard work bill.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A Grantville homeowner is raising alarms over homeless encampments along the San Diego Riverbed after recent nearby fires heightened fears about wildfire danger threatening surrounding homes.

WATCH — The resident explains to reporter Laura Acevedo why she’s pushing the City of San Diego to take action before another fire breaks out:

Grantville woman raises fire concerns over encampments along San Diego River

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