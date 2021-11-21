Watch
Teen fatally shot while playing video game in Pasadena home

ABC15
<p>Police lights</p>
Posted at 12:45 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 15:45:00-05

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed while playing a video game in his bedroom in Southern California.

Police say a shooting occurred Saturday evening outside the boy’s home in Pasadena and a bullet went through his bedroom window.

Investigators say the target of the shooting is unknown, but it did not appear to be the boy, he said.

Three to five shots were fired and at least one of them hit the teen, who was not identified.

Investigators didn’t immediately release any suspect information.

