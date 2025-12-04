Man named person of interest after human remains found has violent criminal history, court documents show

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The man named a person of interest a day after human remains were found at a San Diego property has a lengthy, violent criminal history, Team 10 has learned.

Dwight William Rhone, 74, had lived at 3443 Newton Avenue in Southcrest since at least 2002, according to court documents.

Team 10 went to court on Wednesday to learn more about Rhone's past after learning he had lived at the home where the human remains were found Tuesday.

Rhone has been in trouble with the law for decades and has been in and out of prison, according to court filings.

In 2023, Rhone was arrested for allegedly shooting Bernardo Moreno and setting his body on fire on the Interstate 5. He's currently in custody awaiting trial.

Court documents reviewed by Team 10 show Rhone has been sentenced to state prison for more than 30 years in total for a number of violent crimes.

They include robbery, petty theft, sodomy of a fellow inmate, auto theft, drug and firearm charges, having a stolen vehicle, and failing to register as a sex offender.

One court filing from 2019 stated that since 1969 Rhone had at least 17 felony convictions and seven misdemeanor convictions.

Rhone has an unspecified mental illness, according to one court document reviewed by Team 10.

Back in Southcrest, it's unclear who the human remains found Tuesday belong to, or how long they've been there.

Rhone has been named a person of interest, but has not been charged in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.