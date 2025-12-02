Human remains found on Southcrest property

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Highway Patrol investigators alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation found human remains on a Southcrest property early Tuesday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department. The find was a result of a search warrant for 3443 Newton Avenue.

The San Diego Police Department and the San Diego County District Attorney's Office are investigating the scene, after developing information that lead them to believe remains were on site, according to a release from SDPD.

Witnesses tell 10news that authorities were on scene as early as 7 a.m.

Detectives from SDPD will be working with the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office to find the identity of the person and the cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

