SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A San Diego allergist who has testified as a mold expert in court cases is offering his insight into what could be behind years of mold problems at Del Sur Elementary School. It comes as a parent claims her daughter became ill while attending the school.

Dr. Ron Simon has been researching the impact mold can have on a person's health for more than 20 years.

"Most of the time somebody will say, 'Okay, we'll test you and see if you're allergic to it.' But you don't have to be allergic to mold to be suffering from adverse health effects from the exposure in the environment," Simon said.

He says in his opinion some photos taken in August at Del Sur could be showing black mold inside the school. His assessment comes as the Poway Unified School District tried to reassure parents this month that recent samples indicated Del Sur did not have black mold but instead the less harmful Cladosporium mold.

Team 10 turned to Simon to get help understanding years of environmental test reports and photos from inside Del Sur Elementary obtained through a public records request. The documents reveal a history of problems dating back several years, including mold on carpets, leaking windows, high humidity levels, and HVAC condensation.

Amol Brown/Team 10 Dr. Ron Simon, an allergist, has testified in court as a mold expert.

"I think the carpet may have been the original source, one of the original sources of the water intrusion and the mold growth," Simon said.

Del Sur has been closed since August after testing found mold in multiple classrooms.

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"There were areas in the HVAC, the filters look like maybe even that receptacle where the water would collect when the air conditioning dehumidifies. There were just solid black," Simon said.

Simon offered a possible explanation for the problem that has plagued Del Sur for years.

He says carpet cleaning is often done at the end of the school year when it's hot outside, and schools tend to leave doors and windows closed and shut off the HVAC system creating the perfect conditions to grow mold.

Burning eyes, headache

"Once it's in the carpet and the kids come in and they blow it up into the air, well then it gets sucked into the HVAC system and it can grow in there," Simon said.

From there, Simon says the HVAC can spread bad air into other classrooms. He says as soon as you can smell mold, problems can start.

“You wind up getting red, burning eyes, a stuffy nose, coughing, congestion, and also headaches," Simon said.

Simon says mold can also create brain fog and other effects beyond respiratory issues.

"You wind up with chronic sleep deprivation and then you can get other adverse health effects and in kids, it could be behavioral, look like ADHD," Simon said.

Kristen Montan says her daughter started getting sick while attending second grade at Del Sur.

"It started with headaches about five to six times a week, stomach aches, same frequency. She started experiencing skin issues, sleeping problems," Montan said.

Poway Unified School District Carpet has been cleaned and replaced at Del Sur Elementary in previous years. A mold expert told Team 10 it looked like the black spots in this image were mold.

"And then things would get better during summer break. She would be the happiest she'd been. And then we'd go back to school. And within a matter of months, the health issues would start kicking up again," Montan said.

Records say black mold found

Montan says it took almost two and a half years of seeing specialists before she could narrow down what she thought was making her daughter sick. She provided Team 10 with her child's medical records from 2024, which showed she had sinus infections, chronic headache and decreased vision. Her diagnoses included mold exposure.

Amol Brown/Team 10 Kristen Montan believes mold at Del Sur Elementary made her daughter sick.

Montan had her daughter tested and learned she had elevated antibodies to several types of molds. The blood test alone cannot prove where she was exposed or confirm the cause of her problems.

But that year, records obtained by Team 10 show mold was growing on carpet in multiple classrooms, the multipurpose room and a window frame. Testing also showed Stachybotrys, commonly referred to as black mold, was present.

Poway Unified School District Remediation work at Del Sur Elementary has already cost more than $766,000 this year, according to public records obtained by Team 10. Issues with carpet have plagued the school.

When asked how the Poway Unified School District handled her concerns, Montan said the district was dismissive.

“They did not believe that mold could make somebody this sick," Montan said.

Montan decided to go public and created a Facebook page called Fighting the Mold at Del Sur Elementary. Two years later, she says she felt vindicated seeing the images Team 10 uncovered.

"I'm honestly horrified seeing those photos that you were able to obtain," Montan said.

Could cost $18.5 million to fix problem

Team 10 asked Poway Unified to respond to the mother's claims, but a district spokesman declined. Repeated requests for an on-camera interview with school officials over the past few months have also been turned down.

In a recent update, the district acknowledged carpet cleaning "may have introduced additional moisture into the building" and that "unseasonably high humidity during the HVAC shutdown" may have been part of the problem. Earlier this month, school officials said it could cost $18.5 million to fix the problem.

Simon offered advice that may save Del Sur money going forward.

"If you're going to clean the carpet, clean it right before the kids come back to school and give it a little chance to dry. And then because you'll have the HVAC system on and everything, you're not going to grow the mold.”

The district is hoping remediation work will be done by next July, in time for the next school year.

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