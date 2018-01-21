Suspended high school student arrested after refusing to leave campus in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. -- A suspended high school student was arrested after she refused to leave campus in La Mesa Friday, according to police.

The incident happened at Helix High School at 1:20 p.m.

Police say school staff requested the help of the school’s resource officer after the 17-year-old student, who was on suspended status refused to leave.

An officer arrested and placed the student in handcuffs when she reportedly tried to free herself and pull away from the officer.

Police say they had to force the student to the ground to prevent her from escaping.

The student suffered minor abrasions that did not require treatment due to her attempted escape, according to police.

Due to the incident, police say they will be conducting a detailed use of force review.