Authorities find body of missing Montecito mudslide victim; death toll increases to 21

MONTECITO, CA - JANUARY 10: Debris from a mudslide covers a home on January 10, 2018 in Montecito, California. 15 people have died and hundreds are still stranded after massive mudslides crashed through Montecito, California early Tuesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MONTECITO, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has located the body of a woman missing since recent mudslides struck a Southern California coastal town.
Authorities say the body was located about 10 a.m. Saturday by a dog team.
The Sheriff's Coroner's Office has identified the woman as 28-year-old Faviola Benitez Calderon.
Her 10-year-old son, Jonathan Benitez was previously identified as a victim of the Jan. 9 mudslides.
Search and recovery teams are working to locate the two remaining victims. They are 2-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa and 17-year-old Jack Cantin.
The mudslides killed at least 21 people, injuring dozens and damaging or destroying hundreds of homes in Montecito.