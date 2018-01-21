Authorities find body of missing Montecito mudslide victim; death toll increases to 21

MONTECITO, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has located the body of a woman missing since recent mudslides struck a Southern California coastal town.

Authorities say the body was located about 10 a.m. Saturday by a dog team.

The Sheriff's Coroner's Office has identified the woman as 28-year-old Faviola Benitez Calderon.

Her 10-year-old son, Jonathan Benitez was previously identified as a victim of the Jan. 9 mudslides.

Search and recovery teams are working to locate the two remaining victims. They are 2-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa and 17-year-old Jack Cantin.

The mudslides killed at least 21 people, injuring dozens and damaging or destroying hundreds of homes in Montecito.