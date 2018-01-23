Suspect surrenders after 3-year-old shot, killed in Compton; surveillance video shows shooting

COMPTON, Calif. -- A man suspected of shooting and killing a 3-year-old boy in Compton surrendered to authorities Monday.

Dwayne Christopher Ward, 29, was taken to the sheriff’s East Los Angeles Station and is currently being held without bail following his surrender.

The shooting, which was captured on surveillance video, happened on the 2800 block of West Alondra Boulevard in Compton Saturday evening.

Video shows two men talking in the liquor store parking lot before one of the men got into a car, driven by his girlfriend, with the child inside.

The suspect then appears to fire shots at the man before both cars left the scene. The man and his girlfriend soon discovered that the 3-year-old boy had been shot.

Deputies responded to the 17200 block of South Central Avenue in Carson where the child’s mother was reportedly searching for help.

The 3-year-old boy, Franklin Ponros, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Ward reportedly said the shooting was in self-defense after another man fired at him. He claims he was unaware of the child’s presence in the car.