Man dies after being hit by 3 cars in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man died Tuesday morning after police said he was hit by three vehicles as he crossed a Point Loma-area street.



The incident happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Rosecrans Street, at Voltaire Street, according to San Diego police.



Police said the man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was crossing the street when a Toyota sedan hit him and dragged him several feet. The Toyota drove away after the collision, police said, but the driver called 911 and reported herself at around 2 a.m.



10News learned the woman was not arrested, but she could still face a felony hit-and-run charge.



A second car then struck the man, and police said that vehicle fled the scene and has not been located. Police did not immediately provide a description of the second car involved.



Police told 10News a Jeep Wrangler tried to avoid hitting the victim but could not. The Jeep's driver remained at the scene after the collision.



The victim suffered serious injuries and was rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center, where he later died.



The incident prompted police to close off northbound lanes of Rosecrans Street for several hours.