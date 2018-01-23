Police identify victim in Valencia Park shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police have identified the man shot and killed at Valencia Park Sunday night as 27-year-old Justin Inthavong.

Police say just before 4 p.m. Sunday, Inthavong was found laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest on the 5500 block of Bonita Drive.

Officers worked to save the man who was transported to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led to the shooting. It’s unclear if police have any information regarding a possible suspect.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.