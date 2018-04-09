Suspect on the loose after man shot, killed near National City 7-Eleven

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police in National City are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect accused of killing a 26-year-old man near a National City 7-Eleven.

Police say Onan Loaiza was shot and killed on the 800 block of Eta Street around 11 a.m. on March 27.

Police say one suspect, Robert Allen Garduno, 27, was arrested for the murder, but another suspect is still on the loose.

According to detectives, Loaiza was walking home after reportedly getting into a fight at the Mex Mart when a vehicle pulled up next to him.

Authorities say a man got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and shot and killed Loaiza.

Anyone with information is asked to call the National City Police Department at 619-336-4411 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

The shooting was the first of two to happen near the same location.

On April 8, police were called to the same area after they say another man was shot and killed on the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

Police haven't named the victim or suspect in that homicide.