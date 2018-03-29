Deadly shooting near 7-Eleven in National City may have been sparked by fight, police say

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police are investigating after they say a 26-year-old was shot and killed, possibly after a previous fight at a different location, Tuesday afternoon in National City.

Police say the shooting happened near a 7-Eleven on the 800 block of Eta Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Police blocked off the parking lot after the shooting.

A clerk at the convenience store at the time of the shooting said she didn’t see any violence or hear any shots fired.

In a report released Wednesday, police say the shooting may be related to a fight at Mex Mart on the 1700 block of South 43rd Street in San Diego.

Police said they will continue investigating but couldn’t release any further details on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the National City Police Department at 619-336-4411.