Man dies after shooting near National City 7-Eleven

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police in National City are investigating after a man was shot and killed near a 7-Eleven early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 100 block of North Highland Avenue just before 5 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

After arriving, police found a 55-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name.

The incident is the second deadly shooting to take place near the same 7-Eleven within the last two weeks.

On March 27, police were called to the 800 block of Eta Street after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed.

Anyone with information on Sunday’s shooting is asked to call the National City Police Department at 619-336-4411.