Surfer rescued after being pulled out to sea by rip current at Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A surfer was rescued after being swept out to sea by a rip current at Ocean Beach Tuesday night.

The man said he didn’t intend to stay out in the heavy surf after dark, but he became caught in a rip current that quickly pulled him out into the water.

The surfer says his surfboard broke but he managed to cling to part of it to stay afloat.

After being swept away by the rip current, the man says he yelled for help when two men on the shore heard him and used flashlights to illuminate the nearby cliffs.

The good Samaritans were then able to call lifeguards who rescued the man from the turbulent waters.

Once pulled to safety, the surfer and two good Samaritans told lifeguards they believed there was another man still out in the water.

After the search concluded, lifeguards said the person must have made it to shore. the Coast Guard has said they are sending a and helicopter to continue the search.

