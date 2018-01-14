Mavericks surf contest called off for Tuesday

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- The big-wave surf contest at Mavericks has been delayed, according to The Mercury News.

The contest was originally supposed to take place Tuesday.

Officials are now keeping an eye on Thursday as a possible day for the competition with a swell expected to hit the Central Coast.

Officials canceled the competition Tuesday out of concern for southerly winds projected to hit the area in the morning.

For the first time, six women will compete in the event along with 24 men.

The window to hold the event began January 3 and goes until February 28.

Watch the live surf cam in the player below or click here to see the full report: