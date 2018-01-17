High surf pounding beaches, closes Ocean Beach Pier

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The Ocean Beach Pier was closed Tuesday, due to large waves along the San Diego Coast.

A high surf advisory is in effect through Thursday, January 18 at 6 a.m. There's no word yet on when the Pier will be reopened.

At this time rescue officials are also warning the public to remain off cliffs throughout the county. Areas like Sunset Cliffs Park will also see the large waves, making it dangerous for those who may be visiting and hiking along the edges of the cliffs.

Tuesday we had the biggest swells of the season, while the waves diminish they will remain high. Surf will average from 5 to 9 feet as the advisory continues and we'll see high tide Wednesday at 8:40 a.m.

If you're surfing, the best time to see the largest swells will be between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday, while the lowest tide will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. 10News Meteorologist Angelica Campos says swells will become larger later this week with the arrival of the next storm of the year.