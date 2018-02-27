Student set to speak out after being slammed to the ground by officer at Helix High School

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A student shown in a video being thrown to the ground by a school resource officer at Helix High School during a disciplinary matter is set to speak out for the first time Tuesday.

A video recorded by students show 17-year-old Brianna Bell being thrown to the ground while in handcuffs at the school.

The incident was sparked after the officer was called to assist with the suspended student reportedly refusing to leave campus.

"The student became non-compliant on two separate occasions and made an attempt to free herself by pulling away from the officer," La Mesa Police Department officials wrote in a statement. "To prevent the student from escaping, the officer forced the student to the ground."

Following the incident, students staged a walkout and held protests.

Bell is set to speak around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon accompanied by student leaders. The news conference will be held outside the San Diego Unified School district.