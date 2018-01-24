Students to protest after video shows Helix High School student being thrown to the ground

LA MESA, Calif. -- Students plan to march two miles from Helix Charter High School to the La Mesa Police Department in protest of actions by a school resource officer.

The officer was seen in video captured by students body slamming a female student to the ground.

Students staged a walk-out Monday due to the treatment of the suspended 17-year-old student.

La Mesa police are conducting a review following the incident. The resource officer will not be working on campus until the investigation is complete, officials said Tuesday.

The incident between the officer and student happened when the student, who was on suspended status, refused to leave campus, causing school staff to call police.

Officials said the officer tried to get the student to leave, but when she refused, she was arrested an placed in handcuffs.

The officer said the student tried twice to escape by pulling herself away from the officer.

The officer then forced the 17-year-old student to the ground to prevent her from escaping, according to authorities.

The school is set to hold a community forum within the coming weeks.