VIDEO: Officer tackles handcuffed 17-year-old student to ground at Helix HS

(KGTV) - A school resource officer is under review after a video surfaced of him throwing a handcuffed student to the ground during a disciplinary matter.

Part of the interaction was recorded by other students and shared across social media.

La Mesa Police Department says the school resource officer is one of their own and the incident happened Friday afternoon when the SRO was called to assist with a suspended student that was not heeding multiple requests to leave campus

“The student became non-compliant on two separate occasions and made an attempt to free herself by pulling away from the officer,” wrote La Mesa Police Department Department in a a statement, “to prevent the student from escaping, the officer forced the student to the ground.”

The female student sustained minor abrasions that did not require further treatment and the officer was uninjured, according to officials.

“He needs to be an officer that sits at a desk,” said Aeiramique Blake, whose sister attends Helix.

Blake is among those calling for the removal of the officer involved in the incident and has planned a protest at Helix HS for Monday morning.

“An officer that was supposed to be helping and protecting actually harmed our youth,” said Blake, “that is unsettling to me.”

Helix HS declined comment but says they are aware of the facts.