Strong storm rolls into San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV/CNS) - The first storm of the new year is expected to douse the San Diego region with much-needed rain, but the precipitation could create some issues in areas recovering from recent wildfires.



10News Meteorologist Megan Parry's forecast calls for light showers during the Monday morning commute but even more rain later in the afternoon.



The storm is expected to create hazardous driving conditions during Tuesday morning's commute, as Megan's forecast shows heavy rain, high wind and possible thunderstorms in store for drivers.



San Diego is expected to see 0.91 inches of rain during the course of the storm, which will be the first significant storm of the season, according to the National Weather Service. Oceanside is forecast to see 1.23 inches and Escondido 1.47 inches.



Meanwhile, the storm is forcing residents in areas ravaged by last month's Lilac Fire to take precautionary measures to protect their homes from potential mudslides.



County officials have made sandbags and rolls available to residents. Click here to find out where to get your sandbags.



A Winter Storm Watch and High Wind Watch will be in effect in mountain areas through late Tuesday night.



Snow levels were expected to remain above 8,000 feet throughout much of Southern California on Monday night -- too high to cause snowfall in the San Diego area -- but will drop rapidly to 5,000 feet by Tuesday afternoon, making snow possible in some areas that day.



Strong winds were predicted late Monday through Tuesday, with potential gusts on from 55 to 75 mph along desert slopes and below mountain passes, the NWS said.



The gusts could adversely impact travelers in San Diego County along Interstates 8 and 15, and U.S. Highway 395. High winds may also hinder travelers along Interstate 5 on the Grapevine in the Los Angeles area.



Urban areas of San Diego County were predicted to be spared the worst of the storm, while a flash flood warning was issued for Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange counties.



The rain should taper off by Wednesday morning, with dry conditions and warming temperatures the rest of the week.