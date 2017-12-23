We are in for another chilly evening! Areas of frost will be possible tonight in the valleys and deserts, with a Frost Advisory in effect for the deserts from midnight until 9 a.m. Saturday.

High pressure will build over the west ushering in a warming trend into the holiday weekend.

Expect upper-60s to low-70s for Christmas at the coast, with mid-70s in the valleys and deserts with 60s in the mountains under mostly sunny skies. The marine layer will make an appearance by Sunday over the water and may push some fog inland early Sunday morning, but more likely by Christmas Day.

Mild most of next week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s at the coast, low to mid 70s for the valleys and deserts and mid-50s to low-60s in the mountains.

Rain is not looking like through the end of 2017....we'll get 'em next year!

Fire Weather Reminder:

Be ready to leave quickly if you need to evacuate. Make sure you have enough gas, charge your phone, grab any medications you need and prepare for your pets as well.

Most importantly have an evacuation plan and keep documents ready to go at all times. Santa Ana wind season goes through March, so please be prepared.

Friday's Average Highs:

Coast: 66°

Inland: 70°

Mountains: 59º

Deserts: 67°

Follow 10News Anchor Brian Shlonsky on Twitter @10NewsBrian