MAP: Where to get free sandbags in San Diego County ahead of next week's rains

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Ahead of forecasted rains entering San Diego County throughout next week, the county has released a list of locations for residents to get free sandbags.

San Diego County’s Department of Public Works, the San Diego County Fire Authority and CAL FIRE will offer free sand and/or bags at numerous spots around the county. Be sure to check with locations whether they only offer bags or sand as well before going.

In addition to the normal areas of San Diego, areas affected by December's Lilac Fire in the Bonsall area are being offered sandbags, as well as other devices like fiber rolls, gravel bags, and native seeds.

Here's where to get sandbags ahead of the rain:

Rainfall can cause flooding and erosion in areas not properly covered by landscaping, trees, grass, or shrubs. Runoff can then damage homes, drains, and roadways.

Sandbags help direct water and runoff away from properties.