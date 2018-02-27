Storm system brings showers, snow to Southern California

(KGTV) - A Southern California storm system brought rain, hail, sleet, and snow to area valleys, mountains, and deserts.

Snow is expected above 2,500 feet, while numerous showers and some hail, are expected along the coast and in valleys.

In Los Angeles, the storm is expected to bring only a chance of showers Tuesday. A greater chance of showers in the region is expected later in the week, as a storm system moves in Thursday through Sunday bringing a 60 percent chance of showers.

RELATED: Winter storm brings heavy rain, snow to San Diego region

Much of the storm's action Tuesday will be felt outside the city and in the mountains.

Snow and rain are expected to make its presence felt further east of the city in Cajon Junction. The area is forecasted to receive scattered snow showers of about half an inch and possibly some thunder throughout Tuesday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the region until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Just North of Los Angeles, Grapevine will have a 40 percent chance of showers most of Tuesday, decreasing to a 20 percent chance of showers later in the day. The area is also under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

LATEST FORECAST | INTERACTIVE RADAR | CHECK TRAFFIC

Further Northeast, Big Bear Lake expects six to eight inches of snow to drop, with more snow throughout the week.