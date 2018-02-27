Winter storm brings heavy rain, snow to San Diego region

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Heavy rain is showering the San Diego region and this latest cold winter storm of the season is bringing snowfall to the mountain areas Tuesday.



According to 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry, the storm will be most active Tuesday morning, bringing with it widespread rain and possible thunderstorms. As the morning continues, the showers will become more scattered.



Tuesday's weather activity prompted a Winter Storm Warning that is expected to last until 10 p.m.



LATEST FORECAST | INTERACTIVE RADAR | CHECK TRAFFIC



The precipitation is expected to slow the morning and afternoon commutes, and authorities are asking motorists to travel with caution.

Chains are required on SR-78, mile marker 51 to 64 and SR-79, mile marker 0 to 20. Interstate 8 is open to all traffic, the CHP said Tuesday at 9 a.m.



Today's weather also forced the closure of several county roads:



-- In Otay Mesa: La Media Rd. at Airway Rd. closed due to flooding

-- In Alpine: Alpine Blvd., between West Willows to East Willows

-- In Spring Valley: Quarry Rd. closed between SR-125 to Lakeview due to flooding



Rain will likely taper off into the evening, starting at around 8 p.m., making way for colder temperatures.



IMAGES: Snow blankets Julian



For the county's mountains, areas such as Julian, Descanso, Pine Valley and Warner Springs are expected to see up to 3 inches of snow. Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain could have snowfall of up to 8 inches. Travelers into the mountain areas are urged to have proper supplies, including tire chains, and prepare for visibility issues and treacherous road conditions.



10NEWS WEATHER WATCHERS | EMAIL US YOUR WEATHER PICS



Meanwhile, the following school districts will be closed today due to the inclement weather: Mountain Empire Unified School District, Warner Unified School District, Spencer Valley School District, Julian Union School District and Julian Union High School District.



Megan's forecast calls for sun on Wednesday and Thursday, but some rain is likely Thursday evening into Friday.