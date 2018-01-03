Southwest offering discounted flights from San Diego

Tuesday, Southwest announced one-way tickets out of San Diego’s international for as low as $49.

The deals are on one-way domestic and international flights booked between January 2 and January 25.

Below is a list of cities you could fly to from San Diego for one of Southwest’s discounts:

Albuquerque – starting at $88

Atlanta – starting at $169

Austin - starting at $89

Boise - starting at $79

Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos – starting at $107

Dallas (Love Field) - starting at $139

Kansas City, MO - starting at $99

Las Vegas - starting at $49

New Orleans - starting at $159

Oakland, CA - starting at $59

Orlando - starting at $169

Phoenix - starting at $83

Portland, OR - starting at $92

Reno/Tahoe, NV - starting at $99

Sacramento - starting at $59

Salt Lake City - starting at $69

San Antonio - starting at $109

San Francisco - starting at $59

San Jose, CA - starting at $59

Seattle/Tacoma - starting at $99

St. Louis - starting at $127

Tucson - starting at $69

Click here for a complete list of discounts offered by Southwest for the 2018 sale.

Where to Take Family Flying Into Town

So what if you have family coming into town? San Diego has a ton of great destinations to take advantage of while the family is in town.

Balboa Park

Home to the San Diego Zoo and tons of museums, Balboa Park is a great place to take family even if you'd just like to go for a walk and check out the architecture.

USS Midway Museum

Step aboard the USS Midway and take a tour of the aircraft carrier as well as taking in restored planes and flight simulators.

Belmont Park

This historic amusement park has a little something for everyone. From a large wooden roller coaster to the arcade. And the best part, it's all right on the beach!

Sunset Cliffs

This is the perfect place to end the day on a high note taking on one of San Diego's breathtaking sunsets.

Old Point Loma Lighthouse

Step inside some of San Diego's rich history at the Old Point Loma Lighthouse. This is another fantastic spot to watch the sunset. You may even catch a glimpse of a mysterious green flash.

