(KGTV) - The National Park Service announced the entrance fee-free days for 2018 at parks including San Diego's Cabrillo National Monument.

The days include:

January 15: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

April 21: First Day of National Park Week

September 22: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

The public can enjoy ranger programs, service projects, or time with friends and family.

Last year, 331 million people visited national parks, spending $18.4 billion. The visits supported 318,000 jobs across the country and had a $35 billion impact on the U.S. economy.

Additional information can be obtained at the National Park Service website.