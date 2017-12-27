Mostly Cloudy
One of the best tidepools in San Diego is located by the Cabrillo National Monument located at 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Drive. It’s a great place to explore and learn about the diverse organisms that live in the shallow pools along the coastline. Although the winter months are the best time of year to see tidepools, there are other activities to keep you and your family busy throughout the year.
(KGTV) - The National Park Service announced the entrance fee-free days for 2018 at parks including San Diego's Cabrillo National Monument.
The days include:
The public can enjoy ranger programs, service projects, or time with friends and family.
Last year, 331 million people visited national parks, spending $18.4 billion. The visits supported 318,000 jobs across the country and had a $35 billion impact on the U.S. economy.
Additional information can be obtained at the National Park Service website.