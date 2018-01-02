Six Flags Magic Mountain will stay open for 365 days in 2018

(KGTV) - In 2018, you'll have 365 chances to enjoy the thrills and excitement packed into Six Flags Magic Mountain.

The Valencia theme park announced Monday the park will be open every day for 2018. In a statement of the park's website, Six Flags also announced specials and giveaways to start the new year.

The guest who visits the park the most in 2018 will win an "All-In 2019 Season Pass" to Six Flags and free gifts will be given to the first 365 people who visit the park daily from Jan. 9 to 13.

Exclusive food and retails items will also be available in the park for $3.65 on the first five days of every month.

For more information on hours, ticket prices, and more visit their website here.