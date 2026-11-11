One dead, another hurt in Imperial Beach apartment fire early Wednesday morning

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — One person was killed, another was injured, and others were displaced when a fire ripped through an Imperial Beach apartment building early Wednesday morning.

Officials say Imperial Beach and Chula Vista fire departments responded to the scene near 12th Street and Palm Avenue around 3:20 a.m.

One apartment unit was found to be fully involved, and two people were found injured. Both people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

KGTV has since confirmed with Imperial Beach Fire Chief John French that one of the patients died from their injuries. The extent of the other person's injuries is not known.

It's unclear how many other units were impacted by the fire, but the Red Cross is assisting residents with their needs after the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.