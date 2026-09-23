Imperial Beach suspect arrested for anti-semitic hate speech and vandalism

IMPERIAL BEACH (KGTV) — An Imperial Beach couple said they are breathing a sigh of relief after an 18-year-old suspect accused of vandalizing their home with antisemitic symbols and hate speech was arrested on Tuesday.

ABC 10News reported the vandalism as two separate incidents that coincided with the Jewish Holidays Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur. Brillhart, who is Jewish, found white supremacist initials and swastikas drawn with a black marker on her door and garage door last week. Other locations near the Brillharts' were tagged as well.

For more than a week, Sandy and Bryan Brillhart were shaken by the two anti-semitic attacks on their home. One tag especially scared Sandy because it used her first name.

"I've had trouble sleeping," Brillhart said. "Every little noise, I was worried there could be someone lurking around outside."

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office made a breakthrough Tuesday. Authorities announced the arrest of 18-year-old Kristoffer Von Hassel. Deputies say he was seen around 3 a.m. in an alley near the Brillharts' home holding an electronic device that could open garage doors, gates and other access systems.

"I honestly didn't think they were going to find anyone. I'm really surprised at how quickly they were able to do it," Brillhart said.

Brillhart said she did not recognize the suspect.

"No, I don't recognize him at all. I didn't recognize the name. I still don't know how he knew me," Brillhart said.

Von Hassel was caught on a security camera, and neighbors shared that footage with the Sheriff's Office.

"It was really comforting to know that amidst all this hate, the community really did come together and support me. It felt really good," Brillhart said.

The Sheriff's Office said Von Hassel was arrested for 594 PC (Vandalism) and 422.6(b) PC (Damage to Property Motivated by Civil Rights Violations) and booked into the San Diego Central Jail.

"It's really unfortunate and disappointing that he went down this wrong path," Brillhart said. "I hope that he uses this experience to change his life going forward."

The Brillharts said The Anti-Defamation League, or ADL, played a huge role in supporting them throughout this experience.

The ADL issued a social media statement upon the announcement of Von Hassel's arrest, and it said in part:

“Antisemitic vandalism has no place in our communities, and we are grateful the

San Diego Sheriff's Department has arrested an alleged suspect in the antisemitic vandalism attack reported in Imperial Beach on Rosh Hashanah, and over the past weeks. The alleged suspect has been arraigned on felony hate crime vandalism charges. ADL has worked closely with law enforcement throughout this case, and we commend the Sheriff's Department for their swift and thorough investigation.

ADL has been providing direct support and resources to those targeted by this attack, and we remain committed to standing with them as this case moves forward.

If you see or experience a hate incident, report it to local law enforcement and to ADL at adl.org."