Imperial Beach couple speaks out after anti-Semitic vandalism targets their home

IMPERIAL BEACH (KGTV ) — A couple in Imperial Beach is speaking out after a series of anti-Semitic vandalism incidents targeted their home and neighborhood, leaving residents on edge.

Sandy Brillhart said she no longer feels safe in her home after 13 years of living there.

"I don't feel safe at the beach anymore, and now I no longer feel safe in my house," Brillhart said.

Brillhart said the first incident happened around Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. A swastika was drawn next to her door, along with the letters "NS" and "WP."

"I thought it was vandalism. I wasn't terribly concerned, but when I learned what the symbols actually meant, I was extremely concerned."

Brillhart said she later learned the meaning behind the letters.

"The 'NS' stood for 'National Socialists', which was Hitler's political party, actually the Nazi Party, and the 'WP' stands for 'white power'."

The Sheriff's Office said it searched the area and found a window on a nearby home tagged as well.

About a week later, just before Yom Kippur, Brillhart's neighbors discovered her garage door had been tagged — this time with her name included.

In a press release, the Sheriff's Office said it also found a white fence in the same alley as Brillhart's garage tagged with what it described as hateful symbols.

Brillhart's husband, Bryan Brillhart, said these hate crimes are happening too frequently.

"Well, this is unfortunate that it's happened not only in our community, but worldwide now, and we need to deal with it before it gets out of control."

The Sheriff's Office said the case remains an active investigation. Anyone with information about who may be responsible is asked to contact deputies.

Rather than staying silent, the Brillhart's are choosing to speak out.

"I feel that if I were to be intimidated by them, just ignored it, and didn't stand up that would be a win for them, and I'm not gonna let that happen," Brillhart said.

The City has since cleaned up all the anti-Semitic hate speech. The Sheriff's office has released the following statement in part, asking for the public's help in finding those responsible:

"The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office does not tolerate hate. We understand how distressing these incidents are for victims and for the community. Our commitment is to ensure residents feel safe, supported, and heard as we work diligently to find those responsible and hold them accountable. These acts are hurtful, unacceptable, and do not reflect the values of Imperial Beach or San Diego County. Our priority is the safety, dignity, and well‑being of everyone who lives, works, and visits here.

Detectives from the Sheriff's Imperial Beach Substation are conducting follow‑up interviews, canvassing affected areas, and gathering evidence. The Sheriff’s Criminal Intelligence Unit, which assists with cases involving domestic extremism and hate groups, is also supporting the investigation.

Residents will see an increased patrol presence in the affected neighborhoods as deputies work to deter further incidents and reassure the community. As a reminder, if you see something, say something. The Sheriff’s Office continues to work closely with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Hate Crimes Unit.

We are also coordinating with local community organizations and the City of Imperial Beach government to ensure victims and affected families have access to resources and support.

We ask for the public’s assistance. If you witnessed suspicious activity or have any information—no matter how small—it may be helpful to investigators. Please contact the Sheriff’s Imperial Beach Substation or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers. Community involvement is crucial in identifying those responsible and preventing future incidents.

Anyone with information regarding these vandalism incidents is urged to contact the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office at (858) 868‑3200. You can remain anonymous by calling San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477."