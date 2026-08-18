Imperial Beach Little League treasurer accused of embezzling nearly $96,000

IMPERIAL BEACH (KGTV) — An Imperial Beach Little League treasurer accused of stealing nearly $96,000 from the youth baseball organization has been arrested, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Reshae Marie Cuevas, 40, was arrested Aug. 12 and booked into Las Colinas Detention Facility. She faces eight counts of grand theft and eight counts of embezzlement.

The allegations came to light in February, when league President Zach Garland said he discovered a year's worth of unauthorized transactions on the league's debit card.

Garland reported Cuevas to the Sheriff's Office and estimated that about $96,000 had been taken.

"It was a long time coming. It's been a long six months since we found out what was going on." Garland said. "We had $1,600 in our accounts. It broke my heart."

The alleged theft dealt a major financial blow to the league, which Garland said typically spends between $60,000 and $70,000 to operate a spring season, including paying for field maintenance, equipment, uniforms, vendors, and more.

The league's financial uncertainty became so severe that officials considered putting the season on hold before opening day back in March.

However, a $10,000 donation from the local Stars and Stripes gas station, along with more donations, fundraising, and support from other community members and sponsors, helped the league continue its season.

ABC 10News was there as players and families learned they would still be able to play.

That was also right after Cuevas was removed from the league's board. Garland describes why the Cuevas' betrayal was devastating.

"I met her through the league, and it's like a family," Garland said. "She's been to my house, she knows my kids, I knew and trusted her.

I'm very glad to see that there are multiple charges. Obviously it's a lot of money. I hope that justice gets served because to take that away, especially when that money would go to the kids in this park, is terrible."

Kelsa Smith, the league's safety officer and board member, said she had served alongside Cuevas on the board for three years, and considered her a friend.

"I had no idea she was capable of this," Smith said.

Despite the financial setback by Cuevas, Smith said the league grinded to fundraise and ensure its young players were shielded from the turmoil.

"Our players didn't feel it at all, and that was our goal," Smith said.

League officials say they are now focused on moving forward after months of uncertainty.

Cuevas is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the San Diego Central Courthouse.

The charges are allegations, and Cuevas is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.