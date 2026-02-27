Financial issue nearly stops IB Little League season, local business steps in

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As families across the South Bay gear up for another Little League season, Imperial Beach Little League nearly had to cancel its opening day because of a serious financial shortfall.

Instead, a last-minute donation from a local business is keeping the season on schedule.

League president Zachary Garland said the possibility of putting the season on hold was devastating for the board and for families who have already invested time and money into the program.

“I felt crushed… completely crushed,” Garland said.

That changed after a $10,000 sponsorship from Stars and Stripes Gas Station.

Marketing director Rayna Moraga said supporting the league was an easy decision.

“It was a no-brainer,” Moraga said. “We’re all about community and sticking together… and putting smiles back on these kids’ faces.”

Garland said the donation means more than just keeping games on the calendar.

“I cried a little bit,” he said. “The outpouring of support from our community, year after year, in good times and hard times, is incredible.”

Earlier this week, the league sent a letter to parents stating its finances were under review by the board in coordination with local authorities.

The letter said the organization identified certain discrepancies and took “immediate action” to secure all league assets.

When asked whether the review would affect any current board members, Garland said the full board is still expected to be present on opening day.

Some parents told ABC 10News they were concerned after receiving the message, especially given how much time and money families put into the league.

Garland said the focus right now is moving forward and delivering a successful season.

“People online are always going to have their opinions,” Garland said. “We’re pushing the noise out and focusing on the positive and the good, and just keep working no matter what.”

ABC 10News reached out to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, which confirmed an investigation is underway, but said no additional details could be released at this time.

Opening Day for Imperial Beach Little League is set for March 7 in Imperial Beach.

